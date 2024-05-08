St. Petersburg city officials will finally get their say on a proposed Rays stadium

It's been at least 17 years of back-and-forth proposals and eight months since a deal was outlined for a new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays.

On Thursday, the St. Petersburg City Council will host its first workshop Thursday on the proposed redevelopment of Tropicana Field.

The proposal outlines how the 65-acre property around the stadium would be transformed. Hotels, restaurants, affordable housing and a new African American history museum have been outlined for what is now an sea of asphalt parking lots.

Council members will get to comment on a 351-page document outlining the benefits to the community, after presentations by Mayor Ken Welch and the Hines/Rays team, which would oversee the project.

The cost would be split between the Rays and the city and Pinellas County, which would be responsible for about $600 million. Some of that would come through taxes on hotel stays.

The council plans to meet again on May 23 to discuss the $1.3 billion stadium. The Pinellas County Commission has not yet scheduled their meetings.

Sky Lebron / WUSF Public Media Rays owner Stuart Sternberg announces the new stadium deal during a news gathering at Tropicana Field on Sept. 19, 2023.

Plans call for a 30,000-seat "pavilion-style" stadium, which would include three seating levels and walls that open to let fresh air inside during cooler weather.

The Rays have a lease on their current home at Tropicana Field until 2027.

Including affordable housing and opportunity for low-income residents has consistently been touted by Mayor Ken Welch. He worked as a child at his grandfather’s woodyard on Fifth Avenue and 16th Street South. That Gas Plant neighborhood - named for giant natural gas tanks located there - was bulldozed in the 1980s to make way for what would become Tropicana Field.

“My story is a story of thousands who lived and worked and worshiped in this place, in this neighborhood,” Welch said in 2023. “That community was promised a stake in the economic benefits that would come from the redevelopment of this land. And the agreement that we have forged with the Hines-Rays group will finally honor that promise.”

The Gas Plant neighborhood was filled with homes, churches, businesses, a library, a theater, schools, and playgrounds. It was a thriving community with a rich history before being bulldozed in the 1980's for what would become Tropicana Field



Here's some details of the proposed development agreement:

Overview: Community Benefits



Intentional Equity

Economic Development

Certified Businesses

Disadvantaged Workers

Woodson African American Museum of Florida

Sustainability & Open Space

Childcare & Transportation

Monitoring & Compliance

Substitute Obligations

Development Plan - Target Development

Residential: 5,400 units (including 600 senior living)

Affordable/Workforce Housing: 1,250 units (at least 600 units must be on-site)

Hotel: 750 keys

Class A Office/Medical/Medical Office: 1,400,000 gross square feet

Retail, including opportunities for small retail businesses: 750,000 gross square feet (including 20,000 gross square feet grocery store)

Entertainment: 100,000 gross square feet

Civic/Museum Uses: 50,000 gross square feet

Conference, Ballroom, and Meeting Space: 90,000 gross square feet

Daycare, Childcare, Preschool or similar facility

Library and/or incubator space

Open Space: 14 acres

Minimum Development

Residential: 3,800 Units

Affordable/Workforce Housing: 1,250 units (at least 600 units must be on-site)

Commercial, Office, and Retail Uses; Arts, Recreation, and Entertainment Uses; Education, Public Administration, Healthcare, and Institutional Uses:

1,000,000 gross square feet, of which at least 500,000 gross square feet will be Class A Office/Medical/Medical Office, and at least 50,000 gross square feet will be Civic/Museum

Hotel: 400 Keys

Conference, Ballroom, and Meeting Space: 50,000 gross square feet

Open Space: 10 acres (i.e., the Initial Open Space)

At least one daycare, childcare, preschool, or similar facility

Affordable and Workforce Housing - Units, AMI (Area median income) and On-Site Requirements

1,250 Affordable/Workforce Housing units comprised of the following:

120% AMI: 500 units

100% AMI: 100 units

80% AMI: 350 units

60% AMI: 300 units

A minimum of 600 units must be on-site, with at least 100 units at 80% AMI or below and 100 units at 60% AMI or below.

At least 100 of the 600 on-site units will be age-restricted (55+) independent living and must commence construction by Dec. 31, 2028.

Community Benefits - Sustainability and Open Space

Hines/Rays commits to the following sustainability initiatives:



Targeting sustainable construction methodologies;

Restoring and protecting Booker Creek;

Promoting active transportation and enhanced air quality;

Waste management and recycling; and

Designing office and residential developments to achieve LEED, WELL Building Standard, Energy Star, or other market-appropriate standards.