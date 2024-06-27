© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Watch: Biden and Trump face off in first 2024 presidential debate

WUSF | By Daylina Miller
Published June 27, 2024 at 2:00 PM EDT
A side by side photo of Biden and Trump. Biden is at a podium with a blue background, and Trump is at a podium with an American flag behind him.
Daylina Miller/AP
/
WUSF/AP
President Biden and former President Donald Trump will face off in the first presidential debate of the 2024 general election on Thursday, June 27 in Atlanta.

The debate will air live starting at 9 p.m. ET via a CNN video embed posted below.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will face off in the first presidential debate of the 2024 general election on Thursday, June 27 at 9 p.m. in Atlanta.

The debate comes less than five months out from the Nov. 5 Election Day.

RELATED: Biden and Trump will debate on Thursday. Here’s what you need to know

The debate will run for 90 minutes, and is being moderated by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

You can follow NPR’s live blog for updates during the debate. You can also watch the livestream CNN is making available to outside media organizations. That stream will include CNN's commercials and branding.

WUSF will also air NPR's live, special coverage at 89.7, andonline.

The Middle will also start at the conclusion of NPR live coverage during the 11 p.m. ET hour. They will offer a live forum for America to discuss the debate.

Watch live here:
Tags
Politics Presidential Debate2024 Presidential Election2024 Elections
Daylina Miller
I took my first photography class when I was 11. My stepmom begged a local group to let me into the adults-only class, and armed with a 35 mm disposable camera, I started my journey toward multimedia journalism.
See stories by Daylina Miller
Related Stories
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now