Watch: Biden and Trump face off in first 2024 presidential debate

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will face off in the first presidential debate of the 2024 general election on Thursday, June 27 at 9 p.m. in Atlanta.

The debate comes less than five months out from the Nov. 5 Election Day.

RELATED: Biden and Trump will debate on Thursday. Here’s what you need to know

The debate will run for 90 minutes, and is being moderated by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

You can follow NPR’s live blog for updates during the debate. You can also watch the livestream CNN is making available to outside media organizations. That stream will include CNN's commercials and branding.

WUSF will also air NPR's live, special coverage at 89.7, andonline.

The Middle will also start at the conclusion of NPR live coverage during the 11 p.m. ET hour. They will offer a live forum for America to discuss the debate.



Watch live here: