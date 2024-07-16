Florida politicians react to Trump assassination attempt

The assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally Saturday has captured the attention of the entire country. Florida’s political world is no exception.

Dozens of Florida elected officials have chimed in after the shooting, all denouncing it and other acts of political violence. Some have called for an investigation into the security oversights that allowed the shooter to get so close. Others have played the attempt into a larger narrative about how people are out to get the former president.

Here is a collection of some of those public statements from the biggest names in Florida politics:

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio

Rubio’s name has been spinning in the Trump running mate rumor mill for months. After the shooting, he has been one of the most vocal Florida politicians abouts the attempt.

He has made several posts, sending condolences to Trump, criticizing initial media coverage of the shooting, and plugging his social media followers into a GoFundMe meant to raise money for those killed and harmed during the assassination attempt. That GoFundMe is currently at almost $4 million raised.

Praying for President Trump and all those attending the rally in Pennsylvania today. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 13, 2024

Really? No mention of the attempt to kill him? pic.twitter.com/fcc5AV0dPn — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 13, 2024

Here is how to help support the Butler PA Victims https://t.co/91NoKCCOLw — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 14, 2024

U.S. Senator Rick Scott

Florida’s other Senator is locked in a reelection bid of his own. Pinned to his X account is a post about how he is donating $50,000 to the GoFundMe for survivors of the assassination attempt.

🚨 BREAKING: I’m calling for an immediate investigation and answers on the attempted assassination of President Trump.



The assassination attempt on President Trump and murder of an innocent American demands immediate answers from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and… — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) July 14, 2024

I donate my Senate salary every quarter and am honored to join @KidRock, @danawhite, @ufc and others in supporting the victims of the Butler shooting. I am sending $50K to this great cause. https://t.co/oD9uB9KINv — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) July 14, 2024

Florida GOP Chair Evan Power

Shortly after the shooting, the leader of the Republican Party of Florida shot a video giving an official statement that was posed to the party's social media.

Florida stands with President Trump. pic.twitter.com/DJ9NzzrgUH — Florida GOP (@FloridaGOP) July 14, 2024

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz

President Trump is determined to save this country from the path of ruin that we are on. No politician in our country's history has ever faced these kinds of efforts to stop him.



They tried to impeach him.



They are trying to imprison him.



Now, they have tried to assassinate… pic.twitter.com/bJ23A9HTI5 — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) July 14, 2024

U.S. Rep. Corey Mills

- First they tried to silence him.



- Then they tried to imprison him.



- Now they try to kill him.



May God protect President Trump and keep him and his family in your prayers. America and the world need the President back in office 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/s7NK9mqm4r — Cory Mills (@CoryMillsFL) July 13, 2024

'DIVINE INTERVENTION': @CoryMillsFL (R-FL) says Trump's survival of an assassination attempt was result of "God placing protective hand" with "millimeters" making difference between life or death. The former Army combat veteran called the incident "a massive security failure." pic.twitter.com/D3lBKpS6Ds — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 14, 2024

U.S. Rep. Aaron Bean

We need to call this what it is - an assasination attempt on President Trump. This is not what we stand for and the people responsible need to be swiftly brought to justice. This is not the democracy that we represent in America.



I pray everyone is ok and we bring whoever… — Aaron Bean (@AaronPBean) July 13, 2024

U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz

President Trump will be stronger than ever. God bless this man.



It’ll take more than this to stop him. 👊🇺🇸 — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) July 13, 2024

U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee

Grateful to hear that President Trump is safe and doing well. Thank you to the brave law enforcement officers who put their lives at risk to protect President Trump.



I am heartbroken to hear that someone lost their life. I am praying for their family and also for those who were… — Congresswoman Laurel Lee (@RepLaurelLee) July 14, 2024

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds

Pray for President Trump.



Pray for the Trump family.



Pray for our nation.



Together we will prevail. pic.twitter.com/nd6HgsDtXs — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) July 13, 2024

Governor Ron DeSantis

.@CaseyDeSantis and I are praying for Donald Trump and his family. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 13, 2024

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody

Trump injured at rally in Pennsylvania.



Praying for President Trump, his family and our entire nation. — AG Ashley Moody (@AGAshleyMoody) July 13, 2024

Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis

STATEMENT ON THE FAILED ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT OF PRESIDENT TRUMP. pic.twitter.com/Kq8ojAeFuf — Jimmy Patronis (@JimmyPatronis) July 13, 2024

I have a heavy heart this morning as I reflect on the heroic firefighter who was gunned down as he dove to protect his family.



The men and women who choose a life of service are truly angels sent from God to watch over us. 🙏 https://t.co/9bjl0Z3mh9 — Jimmy Patronis (@JimmyPatronis) July 15, 2024

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson

This is an attack on who we are as Americans. All of us.



With more resolve than ever before, we will stand with President Trump to Make America Great Again. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/x0Dx1Af3Pv — Wilton Simpson (@WiltonSimpson) July 13, 2024

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried

In America, political disagreements should never turn into violence. My thoughts are with former President Trump, the families of the victims and the people in the crowd. — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) July 13, 2024

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost

Woah. As a former advance staffer, a shooting at your event is the ultimate nightmare. So, I’m also sending lots of love and praying for the campaign and advance staff that dealt with this today. The fact that someone used their body to protect the press shows pure heroism. https://t.co/VhekHf4C7r — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) July 14, 2024

Terrifying to see the videos and images coming out of former President Trump’s rally this afternoon. I’m praying for the safety of every single person. Political violence is disgusting and should be fiercely condemned. — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) July 13, 2024

U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz

President Biden must address the nation. From the oval. Bring the temperature down. Remind us we are all Americans — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) July 13, 2024

Florida Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book

Violence has no place in our democracy. Regardless of who you support or what you believe, we must resolve our differences at the ballot box — never through violent attacks. Praying for the former president. https://t.co/R2mGG23RHC — Lauren Book (@LeaderBookFL) July 13, 2024

State Rep. Anna V. Eskamani

Political violence is wrong and never the answer. We should all be committed to community safety regardless of politics. https://t.co/WTokq3lV6q — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani, PhD 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) July 13, 2024

