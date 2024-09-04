DNC Chair optimistic about Democrats 2024 chances in Florida

The Harris/Walz campaign launched its multi-state "Fighting for Reproductive Freedom" bus tour in West Palm Beach Tuesday. One of those in attendance was Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison, who says he is optimistic about his party’s chances in Florida this election cycle.

Democrats are focusing their messaging in Florida on abortion access. The issue is on the ballot this year through Amendment 4 and current polling shows support for the measure ranges between 60 and 70 percent.

“We got to make sure that the voters in the state, when they overwhelmingly vote to support the initiative amendment four, that they also overwhelmingly support those Democrats who are voting and running to support this initiative as well,” Harrison said.

He said Democrats are working to communicate that position while running from behind in Florida. The Republican voter registration lead in the state has eclipsed a million. FiveThirtyEight has Harris trailing Trump in Florida by about five points.

But Harrison says Democrats in Florida have been energized by the current Vice President’s candidacy.

“Polls will say something registration numbers will say something else. But the most important thing is the end result: Who goes to the polls on November 5 here in Florida? and so that's what we're focusing on, like a laser,” he said.

The party has opened 12 offices around the state for the election and has amassed 40,000 new volunteers since Harris entered the ring. But Republicans continue to register voters in the state at a faster rate, meaning their voter registration lead likely will only grow.

