Florida's outsized role in national politics and how snowbirds are handling more storms

Trump looks to Floridians for high-profile appointments

Just over a week after winning a second term, President-elect Donald Trump is moving swiftly to nominate key cabinet positions. He’s named his campaign manager Susie Wiles as his chief of staff, as well as Marco Rubio for Secretary of State, Congressman Michael Waltz as National Security Advisor. And — in a controversial move — Congressman Matt Gaetz as attorney general.

The appointments, if confirmed, will trigger a reshuffle in Florida politics, as their replacements are picked through special election or appointment.

Guests:

Ana Ceballos , Miami Herald state government and politics reporter

, Miami Herald state government and politics reporter Michael Kruse, senior staff writer at Politico and Politico Magazine. His profile of Wiles 'The Most Feared and Least Known Political Operative in America,” was published in Politico Magazine back in April.

Are more hurricanes scaring off snowbirds?

For decades, Florida has been the place to be for people looking to escape the harsh winters in the northern United States and Canada.

But could back to back hurricanes chill snowbirds’ enthusiasm for our balmy winters? It’s not just the threat of more extreme weather, for snowbirds who own property here, there’s also the knock on effect of ever increasing homeowners insurance rates, HOA fees and taxes.

Guests:

Matt Fortin , reporter for NBC10 Boston

, reporter for NBC10 Boston Ashley Gurbal Kritzer, real estate editor for the Tampa Bay Business Journal

Weather check, flooding and sports betting

It’s been a brutal hurricane season for Floridians. Many are still dealing with the aftermath of hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton. But hurricane season isn’t officially over — yet. Meteorologists are keeping an eye on the Caribbean, where Tropical Storm Sara formed on Thursday. For the latest on the storm season that doesn’t seem to want to quit, we spoke with Megan Borowski, senior meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.

And as severe storms bring increasingly more rainfall to Central Florida, flooding remains a top concern. Flooding can also create other problems, like contamination from wastewater. From our partner station Central Florida Public Media, environment reporter Molly Duerig shared this story.

Lastly, it’s been a year since the Seminole Tribe slowly started to roll out mobile sports betting in the state. It’s big business, with the state raking in more than $350 million in the first six months. But there have been some hurdles — including legal challenges to the tribe’s mobile sports betting operation. Central Florida Public Media’s Talia Blake spoke with Keith Buckley about the rollout of sports betting in Florida.

Copyright 2024 WLRN Public Media