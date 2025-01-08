Ousted Orange-Osceola state attorney Monique Worrell is back in office after 2023 removal

Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell is once again the top prosecutor in Central Florida after she was removed from office by Governor Ron DeSantis in 2023. The path for Worrell to win back her job as Florida’s Ninth Judicial Circuit state attorney was swamped with rivalries and public battles – with more seemingly on the way.

After about a year and a half away from the office, Monique Worrell was sworn in Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, by state Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis outside of the downtown Orlando courthouse. She defeated incumbent Andrew Bain, who ran with no party affiliation, in November’s election with nearly 58% of the vote.

Gov. Ron DeSantis removed her from the position in 2023 and appointed Andrew Bain in her place. The voters replaced Bain with her.

Worrell, a Democrat, and other members of the party have claimed DeSantis’s decision derived from differing politics.

DeSantis, however, cited a leniency toward crime and said her constituents needed a prosecutor who will pursue justice. It mirrored DeSantis’ removal of former state attorney Andrew Warren, also a Democrat, of Hillsborough County. Warren did not reclaim his seat in the 2024 race.

In Worrell’s oath of office speech, she thanked supporters for her victory but said there was a more important matter at hand: the renewal of trust.

“Justice is not simply about punishment,” she said. “But about prevention, rehabilitation and creating opportunities for positive change.”

Worrell highlighted historically discriminatory practices that perpetuated gender and racial inequality.

“Are we truly delivering on the promise of equal justice under the law?” she said.

To answer that question, one of her first priorities is to assess program changes made in her absence. She said she will keep initiatives that have worked effectively under her predecessor. She’ll also reinstate initiatives formerly in place from her previous term.

While Worrell’s remarks signaled a time of renewal and redemption, Democratic supporters are concerned that another politically-motivated court battle could soon loom over the state attorney.

Local Democrats suspect an ongoing grand jury investigation in Polk county is underway with Worrell believed to be at the center of the inquiry. Details of the secret hearing remain sealed.

“I have no idea on what grounds, but this is incredibly alarming,” said Democratic State Representative Anna V. Eskamani on Instagram. Eskamani was present at Tuesday’s ceremony.

Orange County Democratic lawmakers said in a letter that any attempt to circumvent her win “not only threatens the integrity of our democratic processes but also disenfranchises the voters who entrusted her with this responsibility.”

Worrell declined to comment on the matter and said of her swearing in, it was all about her constituents — not the case.

