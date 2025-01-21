Former Florida Sen. Marco Rubio is sworn in as Trump's secretary of state

Former U.S. Senator Marco Rubio was officially sworn in Tuesday as the Trump administration's secretary of state.



He was sworn in by Vice President J.D. Vance while standing next to his wife, Jeanette Dousdebes Rubio.

The vote to confirm him by the U.S. Senate on Monday was unanimous.

During remarks after he was sworn in, Rubio said he’s ready to promote President Donald Trump’s agenda.

“One of the primary goals of American foreign policies is the promotion of peace. Of course, peace through strength, peace and always without abandoning our values. But I think it's extraordinary that it's something that needs to be said and hasn't been said enough in recent memory. And we look forward to being a key part of helping the president achieve his agenda that he has a clear mandate to keep," he said.

He is the first member of Trump’s cabinet to get confirmed.

Copyright 2025 WFSU