The Florida Historic Capitol Museum and State Capitol on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in Tallahassee.
2025 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2025 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Florida House approves 'Lucy’s Law' on new boating safety measures

WLRN Public Media
Published March 28, 2025 at 11:09 AM EDT
Melissa Fernandez and her husband, Andres Fernandez, present Fly High, Bird flags to members of the Miami-Dade Marine Patrol Unit at Black Point Park and Marina on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in Homestead, Fla. The Fernandezes, who started the Lucy Fernandez Foundation after their daughter was killed in a boat crash two years ago, hope to raise awareness about boat safety with the flags that will hang on various Miami-Dade Police vessels.
Matias J. Ocner
The Florida House has unanimously approved a new boating safety bill. The measure aims to enhance safety on the water by strengthening penalties for boating accidents and reckless operation.

It also updates vessel operation rules, enforces fines for specific noncriminal infractions and establishes a minimum mandatory prison term for manslaughter involving Boating Under the Influence.

House Bill 289, also known as “Lucy’s Law,” was named after Lucy Fernandez, a 17-year-old girl who died in a boating crash off Boca Chita Key in 2022.

The bill now goes to the Senate before it’s sent to Governor Ron DeSantis for his signature.

'Lucy's Law' advances to impose stricter penalties on reckless boaters in Florida

This is a News In Brief report.
Copyright 2025 WLRN Public Media

