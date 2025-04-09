Pinellas County residents could vote for their first mayor by 2028

By the end of the decade, Pinellas County may have its first mayor.

If five out of the seven county commissioners agree, voters would see a ballot referendum in 2026. If approved, citizens would vote for a mayor in the 2028 general election.

The county commission discussed the possibility at a strategic planning meeting April 3.

The idea was proposed by Commissioner Chris Latvala.

"I believe, philosophically, that in a county such as ours, the person who makes the day-to-day decisions should be elected,” Latvala said. “It should be somebody that is accountable to the voters.”

County Administrator Barry Burton is preparing a report looking at the possibility of creating the position.

The mayor would take over the responsibilities of the administrator, who is appointed by the commission.

Latvala said his proposal "has nothing to do" with Burton's performance.

"But it could make the power or influence of the single county commissioner less powerful or less influential, but that's not necessarily something we should worry about," Latvala said.

During a state of emergency, the administrator becomes "the most important person in the county," he said.

Florida counties who have a mayor include Miami-Dade, Orange and Palm Beach. They receive support through administrators and staff.

Latvala said the same would happen in Pinellas.

"If we go to this form of government, we're not going to have a politician that's taking care of issues that pop up by themselves," Latvala said.

A Pinellas mayor would oversee about 960,000 residents and 24 municipalities.

Commissioner Vice Nowicki said there needs to be checks and balances between the mayor and the commission.

Regardless, Burton said it's important to discuss all possibilities before moving forward.

"With any form of government, there's pluses and minuses. Ultimately, as the elected body of the county, you should make that decision," Burton said. "That is Democracy 101."