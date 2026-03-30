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Una imagen del Antiguo Capitolio de Florida con la torre del nuevo Capitolio al fondo. Ambos reciben el sol.
2026 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2026 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from Your Florida, our coverage partners, and WUSF.

DeSantis receives bill renaming Palm Beach International Airport after Trump

WLRN Public Media | By News Service of Florida
Published March 30, 2026 at 9:36 PM EDT
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks about plans to lower insurance prices in the state, during a press conference at Florida International University's Wall of Wind, an experimental facility focused on wind engineering research, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Miami.
Rebecca Blackwell
/
AP
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks about plans to lower insurance prices in the state, during a press conference at Florida International University's Wall of Wind, an experimental facility focused on wind engineering research, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Miami.

The Legislature on Monday sent Gov. Ron DeSantis 11 bills, including one to rename the Palm Beach International Airport after President Donald Trump.

The Legislature on Monday sent Gov. Ron DeSantis 11 bills, including one to rename the Palm Beach International Airport after President Donald Trump.

The bill (HB 919) also preempts local governments from changing the names of "major commercial service airports," including Orlando International Airport, Miami International Airport, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Tampa International Airport, Jacksonville International Airport and Southwest Florida International Airport.

READ MORE: What to know about the Florida bill to rename Palm Beach International Airport for Trump

The vote was 25-11 in the Senate and 81-30 in the House, both along party lines with Democrats opposed.

Other bills sent to DeSantis include "Missy's Law," a measure (HB 445) requiring courts to hold a criminal convicted of or who pleaded no contest to a violent or sexual crime without letting them out on bond.

The bill was spearheaded by Attorney General James Uthmeier. It's named after Missy Mogle, a 5-year-old Tallahassee girl allegedly killed by her stepfather, Daniel Spencer, and mother, Chloe Spencer, in 2025. Daniel Spencer was free on bond for soliciting sex from a minor when Missy was killed.

DeSantis has 15 days to act on the bills.

Copyright 2026 WLRN
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Politics Ron DeSantisDonald Trump2026 Florida Legislature
News Service of Florida
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