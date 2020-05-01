Polk County Parks And Preserves Are Reopening With Social Distancing Guidelines - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Polk County Parks And Preserves Are Reopening With Social Distancing Guidelines

Circle B Bar Reserve will remain closed until 8 a.m., Friday, May 8. WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Most parks and preserves across Polk County have begun to reopen today under social distancing guidelines.

The Board of County Commissioners on Thursday announced areas that can ensure social distancing and professional sanitation practices will be open.

READ MORE: Beaches And Parks Are Reopening Across Florida. Here’s What’s Happening In Tampa Bay

“The Board is pleased to once again provide recreational opportunities for our residents and guests who are anxious to use our great facilities,” Board Chairman Bill Braswell said. “We highly encourage residents to follow the president and governor’s guidelines for social distancing and show respect for your neighbors by keeping our venues clean while you enjoy Polk’s beautiful assets.”

Officials announced all preserve trails and parks with trails for biking and walking will reopen today, as well as all boat ramps.

Officials urge that visitors not congregate in any parking areas or pavilions.

CORONAVIRUS: Complete Coverage From WUSF And Health News Florida

Circle B Bar Reserve and the Saddle Creek Gun range will remain closed until 8 a.m., Friday, May 8. Ball fields are also closed to all organized activities.

Campgrounds will be open with limited capacity, and community centers will remain closed, officials said.

For a complete list of open facilities, visit the Polk County website.