Polk Election Results: Republican Franklin Tops Cohn For Spano's Seat - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Polk Election Results: Republican Franklin Tops Cohn For Spano’s Seat

Scott Franklin Scott Franklin / Facebook

Republican Scott Franklin has won Florida Rep. Ross Spano’s seat in the U.S. House.

Franklin defeated Democrat Alan Cohn in Tuesday’s election, ensuring that Spano’s seat stays in Republican hands.

Franklin defeated Spano in the Republican primary.

Spano was dogged by ethics investigations over alleged campaign finance violations.

Franklin decided to challenge Spano in the August primary, fearing that the cloud over him might make the seat vulnerable.

Franklin is a Lakeland city commissioner, former Navy pilot and owns a small business. Cohn is a former television journalist.

The district runs from just east of Tampa to just west of Orlando.

Stay with WUSF for updates.

District 39

Cause, Chris (DEM) — 37.58

Tomkow, Josie (REP) *Incumbent — 62.42

District 40

Barrow, Jan (DEM) — 39.58%

Burton, Colleen (REP) *Incumbent — 57.00%

Michie, Emily (NPA) — 3.42%

District 41

Killebrew, Sam (REP) *Incumbent — 53.55%

West, Jared (DEM) — 46.45%

District 42

Cady, Barbara Ann (DEM) — 46.67%

Hawkins, Fred (REP) — 46.4%

Sanchez, Leroy (NPA) — 6.93%

District 56

Bell, Melony (REP) *Incumbent — 67.29%

Davis, James (DEM) — 32.71%

