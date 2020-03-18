 Poll: Coronavirus, Health Care The Top Concerns Among Florida Primary Voters - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Poll: Coronavirus, Health Care The Top Concerns Among Florida Primary Voters

Associated Press
March 18, 2020 12:19 PM

Voters in Florida cast their ballots in the Democratic primary during a pandemic that has stunted travel, closed schools, forced millions of workers to stay home and canceled campaign rallies.

RELATED: The Top Issues Among I-4  Voters Heading Into The Florida Primary

Many voters on Tuesday expressed concerns that they or their family members will be infected with the new coronavirus. That’s according to a wide-ranging AP VoteCast survey of the Democratic primary electorate in Florida.

RESULTS: Check Out A County-By-County Breakdown Of The Florida Primary

VoteCast also found voters ranked health care as the most important issue facing the country, well above climate change, the economy, race relations, foreign policy and many other social issues.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the winner of the Florida primary.

