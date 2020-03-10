Port Manatee Opens Trade Office In Chile - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Port Manatee Opens Trade Office In Chile

Port Manatee's Chile office is located in Santiago, the country's capital and largest city. Jimmy Baikovicius/Flickr

Port Manatee has opened an office in Chile. The South American nation is one of the state’s top trading partners. Chile and Florida exchanged nearly $8 billion worth of goods in 2018, according to Enterprise Florida.

Listen to an audio version of this story

Top imports to Florida include copper, fish, wine, and fruit juice. Cars, data processors, and aircraft parts are some of the biggest exports the Sunshine State sends Chile’s way.

Port Manatee CEO Carlos Buqueras says the new office will create more trade.

“It’s an outreach for foreign direct investments to Manatee County. It’s also for outbound exports or trade missions that might want to explore Chilean opportunities,” he said.

Port Manatee also operates trade missions in Spain and Colombia. An outpost in Argentina will open later this year.