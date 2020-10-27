Positive Coronavirus Tests In Florida Again Over 4,000 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Millions Of Rapid Coronavirus Tests Coming To Florida
Read more
An additional 4,298 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Monday. It’s the second time this week the daily number of new cases has been over 4,000. Statewide coronavirus infections now stand at 786,311.
According to Tuesday’s report from the Florida Department of Health 872 people tested positive the greater Tampa Bay region.
The state received 73,775 tests Monday and 6.31% were positive.
State health officials report 56 people died due to complications from COVID-19 since Monday, bringing the statewide death toll to 16,708.
In the greater Tampa Bay area there were 19 deaths reported.
The deaths were recorded by the state since Monday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.
ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.
Greater Tampa Bay region positive case and death totals as of Tuesday, October 27:
Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: