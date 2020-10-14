Possible Safety Issue Pauses Ely Lilly COVID-19 Antibody Study - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Possible Safety Issue Pauses Ely Lilly COVID-19 Antibody Study

CDC

Independent monitors have paused enrollment in a study testing the COVID-19 antiviral drug remdesivir plus an experimental antibody therapy being developed by Eli Lilly.

Lilly confirmed Tuesday that the study had been paused out of caution and said safety is its top concern. The company would not say more about what led to this step and the U.S. government agency sponsoring the study would not immediately comment.

The antibody drug is similar to a treatment President Donald Trump recently received.

The pause comes a day after a Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine study was paused to allow investigation of a possible safety issue.