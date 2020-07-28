Potential Tropical Storm Could Impact Florida This Weekend, Forecasters Say - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Potential Tropical Storm Could Impact Florida This Weekend, Forecasters Say

NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER

A disturbance in the Atlantic is likely to strengthen into a tropical storm on a possible path toward Florida by this weekend.

Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and other islands in the Caribbean are under a tropical storm warning as Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine moves west across the Atlantic.

As of Tuesday at 11 a.m., the system was located about 940 east-southeast of the Leeward Islands and moving west at 23 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. Maximum sustained winds are 40 mph with higher gusts.

On its current track, the system – which is forecast to become Tropical Storm Isaias by Tuesday night or Wednesday – could impact southeast Florida with strong winds, heavy rains and storm surge by this weekend.

The U.S. Air Force Reserve will send a reconnaissance aircraft to investigate the system on Tuesday afternoon.

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne said the system had been slow to develop so far due to Saharan dust surrounding the disturbance and producing dry air. Conditions, however, are favorable for further development.

“I’m seeing signs of somewhat better organization of the disturbance [Tuesday] morning and the system still has a decent chance of becoming a depression or named storm over the next day or so,” Hawthorne said.

In the near term, forecasters say the Leeward Islands could experience tropical storm conditions on Wednesday, and in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Island by Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

The system could produce 3-6 inches of rain, with isolated totals of 10 inches across the northern Leeward Islands.