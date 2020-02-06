Powerful Squall Line Will Produce A Stormy, Windy Overnight In Tampa Bay - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Powerful Squall Line Will Produce A Stormy, Windy Overnight In Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay region should brace for damaging winds and possible isolated tornadoes overnight as a strong squall line moves south into the area.

The region will be under a gale warning until Friday at 1 a.m., and a small craft advisory will be in effect until Friday at 10 a.m. as the cold front moves east. It could produce wind gusts of at least 39 mph in some parts of the area, according to the National Weather Service.

Coastal areas also will be under a coastal flood advisory until Friday at 1 a.m. with the anticipation of heavy thunderstorms causing minor flooding.

The Alafia River is under a flood warning as heavy rain, coupled with high tide tonight, could briefly bring the river above flood stage.

Meteorologists with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network say areas in the Florida Panhandle could see the impacts by late Thursday morning.

Tampa Bay will experience the worst impacts between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

“Strong winds through much of the atmosphere and warm, unstable air ahead of a cold front will fuel this line of thunderstorms, FPREN meteorologist Ray Hawthorne said. “I’m most concerned about straight-line winds, but a few brief tornadoes are possible from strong wind shear within the line.”

Forecast models suggested the inclement weather would arrive in several bursts. Occasional bouts of showers and thunderstorms are expected through Thursday night as warm and humid air streams northward from the Gulf of Mexico. Isolated tornadoes and damaging wind gusts are possible with these first few stormy waves.

The cold front will take hold once the line moves through. A brief shot of cooler weather is forecast on Friday before temperatures return to normal over the weekend with sunny skies, forecasters said.

Information from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network was used in this report.