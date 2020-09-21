Preparing South Florida Classrooms For Reopening Is Complicated, Pediatrician Says - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Preparing South Florida Classrooms For Reopening Is Complicated, Pediatrician Says

Kelly Sikkema

Many South Florida public school students are returning to classrooms soon.

Dr. Lisa Gwynn is a pediatrician on the Miami-Dade superintendent’s reopening committee. On the WLRN’s “South Florida Roundup,” she said there are a lot of complicated logistics.

Listen to “The South Florida Roundup”

“If they do come down with symptoms, how that child is managed, sending them to the isolation room, calling the parents, quarantining classrooms, testing availability and all of those questions are still being worked out,” she said.

In-person learning resumes in Palm Beach County on Monday. Broward and Miami-Dade’s school districts are considering an Oct. 5 start— or possibly sooner.

Health experts say kids are less likely to suffer serious complications from COVID-19, but they can spread the disease.