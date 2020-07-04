Professional Sports Across Florida Continue Experiencing Effects Of COVID-19 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Professional Sports Across Florida Continue Experiencing Effects Of COVID-19

The Miami Marlins announced four players have tested positive for the coronavirus. Other professional sports, including basketball and soccer, are facing challenges as they prepare to resume play in Florida. Wikipedia

As professional sports like Major League Baseball, the NBA, and Major League Soccer prepare to return to action in Florida, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to reverberate.

The Miami Marlins say four players have tested positive for the coronavirus, including one during this week’s screening that preceded the start of summer camp.

The other positive tests occurred earlier. The players are self-quarantining, and the team didn’t disclose their identities.

———

The NBA announced the schedule Saturday for scrimmages at the Walt Disney World complex near Orlando, with 33 games set for between July 22 and July 28.

Each of the 22 teams that will be part of the season restart has been scheduled for three games.

All three arenas at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex that will be used for the restart will also play host to the scrimmages.

There will be between three and six games per day during that six-day span. The season will officially resume with the start of seeding games on July 30.

Teams begin arriving at Disney for a brief quarantine followed by the start of their training camps on Tuesday.

———

The MLS Is Back tournament match between FC Dallas and the Vancouver Whitecaps has been postponed after six FC Dallas players tested positive for COVID-19.

The group stage match was scheduled to take place Thursday. MLS officials announced the postponement Saturday and said a new time and date would come later.

FC Dallas confirmed Wednesday that players had tested positive upon their arrival in Florida for the month-long tournament. The entire FC Dallas delegation is quarantining in their rooms at the walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort.

Vancouver’s team is scheduled to arrive in Orlando on Monday.

MLS said the postponement would allow both teams to have additional training days in Orlando before opening tournament play.

FC Dallas will now play its first tournament match July 15 against the Seattle Sounders.