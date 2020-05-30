Protesters Shut Down Tampa Intersection In Response To George Floyd Killing - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Protesters Shut Down Tampa Intersection In Response To George Floyd Killing

Hundreds of protesters outside Temple Terrace City Hall on Saturday. Courtesy of Julia Dolson

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Tampa and St. Petersburg today, at one point shutting down Fowler Avenue near the University of South Florida campus, in response to the killing of an African American man in police custody in Minnesota.

Chanting “shut it down” and carrying signs that read, “No justice, no peace” and “I can’t breathe,” a group of hundreds of protesters moved into the middle of the intersection of Fowler Avenue and 56th Street around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Police officers from Temple Terrace and Tampa along with Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the protest, which remained mostly peaceful.

At one point a group of protesters banged on a law enforcement vehicle but officers quickly deescalated the situation.

The protest started at the Temple Terrace City Hall before moving to Fowler Avenue.

A similar protest took place in St. Petersburg on Saturday. More protests were planned for Tampa and Lakeland on Sunday.

On Friday, protests took place around the country, some of which turned violent. The gatherings come days after a white police officer pressed his kneed into George Floyd’s necked as he begged for air. Floyd was handcuffed and was pleading that he could not breathe. The officer was charged with murder on Friday.