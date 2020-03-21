Publix Hiring Thousands Of Employees To Meet Demand - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Publix Hiring Thousands Of Employees To Meet Demand

Publix is hiring thousands of employees to meet more demand, the company said. CARL LISCIANDRELLO/WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA

As other areas of the economy contract, Publix announced Friday that it is hiring thousands of workers to meet “unprecedented demand.”

The information released by the company did not mention coronavirus, but grocery stores and some other retailers in Florida and around the country have seen their shelves stripped bare by worried consumers who are stocking up.

The company hopes to fill the positions by the end of March, a release said. The jobs will be in the supermarket’s stores and distribution centers that are found in seven states, the company said.

“We take pride in serving our communities during times of need, and with the unprecedented demand we are experiencing, we’re in need of more associates to help across our operating area,” said Marcy Benton, Vice President of Human Resources for Publix. “We’re looking for people who have a desire to serve, are passionate about the food industry, are willing to work hard and ready to build a career at Publix.”

The company’s nine service centers are located in Boynton Beach, Deerfield Beach, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Miami, Orlando and Sarasota as well as Lawrenceville, Georgia and McCalla, Alabama.

Publix encouraged people who recently lost their jobs to apply. Online applications are available at www.publix.jobs.