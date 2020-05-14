Publix Is Returning To Its Normal Hours, But Coronavirus Guidelines Remain Intact - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Publix Is Returning To Its Normal Hours, But Coronavirus Guidelines Remain Intact

Publix is resuming its normal hours of operation, but it will continue its recently implemented social distancing guidelines. DAYLINA MILLER/WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA

Publix will return to its normal hours of operation starting Saturday, another indication that businesses across the state are continuing the process of reopening.

The Lakeland-based grocery store chain will continue to maintain its recently implemented social distancing guidelines, including one-way shopping aisles, limits on the number of customers at one time, and mandatory face coverings for employees, according to a news release.

Stores once again will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and pharmacies will return to their normal hours.

There no longer will be designated early shopping hours for those over 65, first responders and health-care workers, according to the release. However, those who want to avoid crowds are urged to shop early.