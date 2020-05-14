 Publix Is Returning To Its Normal Hours, But Coronavirus Guidelines Remain Intact - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Publix Is Returning To Its Normal Hours, But Coronavirus Guidelines Remain Intact

Carl Lisciandrello
May 14, 2020 11:33 AM
Publix is resuming its normal hours of operation, but it will continue its recently implemented social distancing guidelines. DAYLINA MILLER/WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA

Publix will return to its normal hours of operation starting Saturday, another indication that businesses across the state are continuing the process of reopening.

The Lakeland-based grocery store chain will continue to maintain its recently implemented social distancing guidelines, including one-way shopping aisles, limits on the number of customers at one time, and mandatory face coverings for employees, according to a news release.

Stores once again will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and pharmacies will return to their normal hours.

There no longer will be designated early shopping hours for those over 65, first responders and health-care workers, according to the release. However, those who want to avoid crowds are urged to shop early.

