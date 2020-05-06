Publix Thrives With $11.2 Billion Quarterly Sales As Others Lag During Coronavirus - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Publix Thrives With $11.2 Billion Quarterly Sales As Others Lag During Coronavirus

Brick and mortar stores have struggled during the coronavirus pandemic. But as an essential business, Publix Supermarkets has thrived.

The chain, which has more than 1,200 stores in seven states in the southeast, reported sales of $11.2 billion in the first three months of 2020. That’s a 16% increase over the same period last year.

The Lakeland-based grocery giant said in a news release it attributes nearly $1 billion of that to an increase to buying in response to COVID-19.

“Never before have we experienced a more challenging time. Our associates efforts to serve our customers and communities have been nothing short of extraordinary,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones.

In response to the pandemic, Publix reduced its hours, offered special shopping hours to its most vulnerable populations of customers, made its aisles one-way and installed plexiglass barriers between cashiers and customers. It also hired more workers to meet what it called “unprecedented demand.”

Publix was criticized for initially not allowing employees to wear face masks at work. It followed the lead of other grocery store chains by requiring such masks on April 6.

