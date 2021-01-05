Publix Stores In Hernando County To Administer Coronavirus Vaccine - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Publix Stores In Hernando County To Administer Coronavirus Vaccine

Publix locations in Hernando County are among 22 across the state that will soon be able to administer the coronavirus vaccine.

In a news conference Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that the Florida Division of Emergency Management and Florida Department of Health has partnered with Publix to begin vaccinations on Friday.

Those interested in receiving the vaccine must do so by making an appointment, starting Thursday.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to increase vaccinations and put Florida’s seniors first, I’m pleased to announce this innovative partnership with Publix,” DeSantis said in a statement. “At the end of the day, we are all in this together, and the state of Florida thanks Publix for their willingness to step up and lend their infrastructure to this critical cause.”

DeSantis said the grocery store chain will receive 15,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

In addition to the 11 Hernando County locations, the pilot program will include three in Citrus County and eight in Marion County.