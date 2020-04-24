 Publix To Buy From Farmers, Dairies And Donate The Staples To Food Banks - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Publix To Buy From Farmers, Dairies And Donate The Staples To Food Banks

Amy Green - WMFE
April 24, 2020 05:36 AM
The Lakeland-based grocery chain says it will donate the fresh produce and milk to Feeding America-member food banks. CARL LISCIANDRELLO/WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA

Publix says it will buy fresh produce and milk from Florida farmers and southeastern dairies and donate the staples to food banks. 

The effort is aimed at farmers and dairies that have been forced to discard fresh produce and milk because of reduced demand from schools, restaurants and other closed businesses.

Meanwhile Feeding America estimates nearly 17 million additional people will experience food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic and economic downturn.

Publix says the effort will last for several weeks.

The grocery chain announced in late March it would hire “thousands of associates” to meet unprecedented demand during the pandemic.

