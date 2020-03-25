 Publix To Have Plexiglass Barriers For Cashiers As Coronavirus Spreads - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

Publix To Have Plexiglass Barriers For Cashiers As Coronavirus Spreads

Associated Press
March 25, 2020 04:44 PM
Publix has joined its competitors Kroger and Walmart in installing the so-called "sneeze guards." CARL LISCIANDRELLO/WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA

Publix says it will begin installing plexiglass barriers at the cash registers to protect its workers and customers from the coronavirus.

A company spokeswoman says all of its stores should have the barriers installed within the next two weeks.

Publix has joined its competitors Kroger and Walmart in installing the so-called “sneeze guards.”

Grocery stores are seeing their business soar as authorities urge people only to go out for essentials, prompting them to stay inside and cook more at home.

Publix has more than 1,200 locations spread across Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Cruise Past the Hassles of Selling - Donate Your Vehicle Today

Helios Education Foundation
Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: Latest WUSF News

Related Posts

Public Health Expert To DeSantis: Florida Needs Statewide Stay-At-Home Order


Read more

Pinellas, Hillsborough Counties Asking For Medical Supply Donations


Read more

Watch Live: Gov. Ron DeSantis Provides Coronavirus Update


Read more