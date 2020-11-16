Publix, Winn-Dixie, CVS, Walgreens Among Stores Set To Carry COVID-19 Vaccine - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Publix, Winn-Dixie, CVS, Walgreens Among Stores Set To Carry COVID-19 Vaccine

The federal Department of Health and Human Services has announced a list of distribution partners nationwide who are committed to administering a coronavirus vaccine, when it has been approved.

In Florida, the list of companies announced to distribute a vaccine when it becomes available include:

Costco Wholesale clubs

CVS Pharmacy

Harveys

Publix

Kroger

Food Lion

Sam’s Club

Walgreens

Walmart

Winn-Dixie

“Ensuring access and affordability of the COVID-19 vaccine for all Americans is a top priority for the Trump Administration,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a news release. “We are leveraging the existing private sector infrastructure to get safe and effective vaccines supported by Operation Warp Speed into communities and into arms as quickly as possible with no out-of-pocket costs.”

In October, the Florida Department of Health outlined plans to prioritize COVID-19 vaccinations for front-line workers, first responders and long-term care facilities. A second phase would include county health departments opening mass vaccination clinics. Retail pharmacies would be part of third phase.

The Food and Drug Administration has yet to approve a vaccine for distribution.

Last week, Pfizer announced that its experimental vaccine was found to be more than 90% effective — exceeding the FDA’s minimum effectiveness bar of 50%. On Monday, Moderna said its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective. Still, more data is needed before the FDA permits distribution.