Queer Elders

When the Trevor Project, a nonprofit that provides crisis support to LGBTQ+ youth, asked young people what brings them joy, some of their answers included “Happy LGBT Elders,” “Queer role models” and “Learning I’m not alone." A number of proposed anti-LGTBQ bills has many younger queer people on edge, and we hope to highlight individuals they can look up to and see themselves becoming in this occasional series on “Queer Elders.”