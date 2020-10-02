Rainy Weekend Ahead For Tampa Bay As Forecasters Monitor Potential Tropical Systems - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Rainy Weekend Ahead For Tampa Bay As Forecasters Monitor Potential Tropical Systems

National Hurricane Center

While the National Hurricane Center continues to monitor two areas in the Caribbean that could develop into tropical systems in the next few days, residents in the greater Tampa Bay region will have more urgent short-term concerns.

A wet weekend, followed by rising temperatures and continued rain chances well into next week.

Hurricane center forecasters say the disturbed weather in the northwestern Caribbean was becoming better organized early Friday morning as it moves northwest, and could become a tropical depression or tropical storm later Friday into Saturday.

Another tropical wave, located in the eastern Caribbean, is moving west and could further develop early next week.

Athena Masson, meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, said their path and strength remain.

“Environmental conditions are favorable ahead of these two disturbances,” Masson said. “However, the Gulf of Mexico is producing higher vertical wind shear which could prevent these systems from strengthening in the coming days.”

Whether they do develop, and regardless of where they track, the Tampa Bay area can expect rainy conditions for the next few days.

Clouds are lingering on Friday as a cold front pushes into northern parts of the state, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters say the best rain chances on Friday will be south of I-4, with temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

A stalled frontal boundary will lift north on Saturday and drive tropical moisture into the region this weekend, forecasters said. Rain chances jump to 50% on Saturday and 80% on Sunday, with a chance of periodic heavy rainfall that could case minor flooding. Highs will remain around 80.

The forecast for early next week remains in question, depending on the status of the two potential tropical systems. Either way, forecaster say rain chances will continue while temperatures return to the upper 80s with winds shifting to the east.