Rapid COVID-19 Tests At Orange Co. Convention Center - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Rapid COVID-19 Tests At Orange Co. Convention Center

U.S. Army Spc. Joshua Meeker collects samples at the Orange County Convention Center coronavirus testing site. Sgt. Spencer Rhodes/U.S. Army

The Orange County Convention Center in Orlando is now offering rapid antigen coronavirus testing. The state is requiring proof of health insurance before the test.

Any age can get tested at the site, which is open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Results are available in 15 minutes. Online appointments are encouraged at that location.

Dr. Raul Pino, health officer for the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, says testing is especially important when it comes to college age students, who are at a higher risk of getting COVID-19.

Pino says 50 percent of all coronavirus cases reported Monday were 15 to 34 years old, and in the previous 14 days, 75 percent of all cases were 18 to 28.

Still, Pino says even though cases have increased at the University of Central Florida campus and in bars nearby, the worst outbreak is at Courtyards Care Center, an assisted living facility.

“Last week, (Courtyards Care Center) had over 50 cases overall accumulated during the last three months,” Pino said. “We were there; we did test twice. I don’t know the results yet from last Friday, that’s what I will have (Tuesday).”

Pino said everyone at the facility who tested negative was retested.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said officials are requiring individuals to produce their health insurance cards when they get tested at the facility.

“More than likely, the state is trying to determine at some point if individuals are covered by health insurance, the state will look to get reimbursed for the testing that they’re doing. Otherwise, why would they ask for your health insurance card?” he said. “So, I think this is a goal of the state to eventually look to have insurance companies perhaps pay their fair share of the testing costs throughout the state of Florida.”