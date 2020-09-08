Raymond James Latest Hillsborough Co. Early Voting Site - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Raymond James Latest Hillsborough Co. Early Voting Site

Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer announced Tuesday that Raymond James Stadium is the latest early voting site for this year’s general election.

The partnership between the county and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tampa Sports Authority means Hillsborough now has 26 early voting sites, which also includes Amalie Arena.

The Buccaneers will host the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 18, the day before early voting starts, and won’t have another home game until playing the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 8, a week after early voting ends.

“The Tampa Sports Authority, in conjunction with our partners at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is proud to allow anyone in our community who chooses to vote early, to do so at Raymond James Stadium,” Eric Hart, President/CEO of the Tampa Sports Authority, said in a press release. “We are pleased to do our part to encourage our community to participate in this election and cast their vote.”

“We are thrilled to partner with the Supervisor of Elections and the Tampa Sports Authority to ensure that every citizen in Hillsborough County has the ability to participate in early voting at Raymond James Stadium,” said Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. “Increasing voter registration and participation is an essential part of our player-led social justice initiative and we look forward to playing a vital role in helping our community exercise its right to vote.”

Voters will be able to cast their ballots at the sites, as well as drop off their mail ballots at curbside tents outside each location.

Officials are urging voters to allow for extra time due to safety measures that will be in place to guard against the coronavirus pandemic.

Early voting sites across Hillsborough County will be open from Oct. 19 – Nov. 1 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters who prefer to vote from home can visit VoteHillsborough.org or call (813) 744-5900 to request a mail-in ballot.