Rays Tie World Series With Shocking 9th Inning Rally - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Rays Tie World Series With Shocking 9th Inning Rally

Brett Phillips and his teammates celebrate Saturday after Phillips hit the game-winning two run single, as the Tampa Bay Rays rallied to beat the L.A. Dodgers 8-7 to tie the World Series at two games apiece.

The Tampa Bay Rays have gotten even in the World Series after a wild game-ending play for an 8-7 win in Game 4 over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Brett Phillips hit an RBI single off Kenley Janasen with two outs in the ninth, and Randy Arozarena scored the second run on the play because of Dodgers misplays.

Arozarena had hit his MLB-record ninth postseason homer earlier in the game.

He fell down running home as the Dodgers tried to get the ball in after center fielder Chris Taylor’s error.

Arozarena was able to get up and score when catcher Wil Smith couldn’t handle the relay throw.

Phillips, a Seminole, FL, native, entered Game 4 as a pinch runner in the eighth inning before coming up with the biggest swing of his career. It was his first plate appearance since Game 3 of the AL Division Series against the New York Yankees on Oct. 7.

Game 5 takes place Sunday night in Arlington, Texas.

It’s a rematch between Game 1 starters, Tyler Glasnow for the Rays and Clayton Kershaw for the Dodgers. Kershaw got the 8-3 win over the Rays Tuesday night.