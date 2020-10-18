Rays Win AL Championship, World Series To Start Tuesday - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Rays Win AL Championship, World Series To Start Tuesday

Major League Baseball

Remarkable rookie Randy Arozarena hit a two-run homer to set a postseason record Saturday as the Tampa Bay Rays reached the World Series for the second time by beating the Houston Astros 4-2 in Game 7 of the AL Championship Series.

At 36, pitcher Charlie Morton was brilliant against his former team in a win that takes Tampa Bay to only its second World Series appearance. In 2008, the Rays beat the Boston Red Sox in the ALCS, but lost to the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series.

The Rays advance to face either the Los Angeles Dodgers or Atlanta Braves in the World Series in Arlington, Texas, starting Tuesday night. Game 7 of the NLCS is Sunday night (see game schedule below).

The Astros spent this odyssey of a season as baseball’s biggest villains after being caught in a sign-stealing scandal that has muddied its recent success. The Astros had appeared in two of the last three World Series, winning in 2017.

The Astros were poised to reach of another World Series after the Rays gave up a three-game lead in the AL Championship Series. Manager Dusty Baker’s club came agonizingly close to matching the biggest playoff comeback in baseball history in a wild ALCS.

The NLCS Game 7 could hinge on the performance of two rookie right-handers. Ian Anderson gets the ball for the Atlanta Braves, who are looking to bounce back after blowing a 3-1 series lead. If Tony Gonsolin goes for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night, it will be the first winner-take-all postseason game started by two rookies.

Major League Baseball modified its regular season earlier this year when the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to Spring Training in March in Florida and Arizona. The regular season lasted just 60 games.

Outbreaks for two teams, the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals, disrupted the season. Eventually, MLB announced it would hold its playoffs in a ‘bubble,’ meaning players and coaches would have limited contact with others.

The Rays have played their entire season without fans in attendance. The World Series will be the first time paid spectators will be in attendance to see the Rays in action.

The 16th World Series is a best-of-seven series and will be played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. All games will be held at 8 p.m. and broadcast on Fox:

• Tuesday, Oct. 20 – World Series Game 1

• Wednesday, Oct. 21 – World Series Game 2

• Friday, Oct. 23 – World Series Game 3

• Saturday, Oct. 24 – World Series Game 4

• Sunday, Oct. 25 World Series Game 5 if necessary

• Tuesday, Oct. 27 – World Series Game 6, if necessary

• Wednesday, Oct. 28 – World Series, Game 7, if necessary