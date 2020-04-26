'Re-Open Florida' Task Force Taking Public Comments Online - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

‘Re-Open Florida’ Task Force Taking Public Comments Online

Orange cones mark the space where customers must stop on the sidewalk to pick up internet orders from the BOBBYK Boutique in Springfield. Many businesses in the area are temporarily closed or operating on reduced hours with pick-up only service. JESSICA PALOMBO / WJCT NEWS

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Re-Open Florida Task Force has launched a public comment submission portal open to all Floridians.

“Public feedback will be a critical component of the Task Force’s final report to Governor Ron DeSantis. All interested Floridians are encouraged to submit their ideas regarding the safe re-opening of Florida’s economy,” the governor’s office said in an email to WJCT News.

Floridians may submit feedback on any topic related to the re-opening of Florida’s economy, including the impacts to small business, healthcare, education, tourism, agriculture, retail, recreation and sports and construction.

Click here to access the online Task Force to Re-Open Florida Public Comment Submission form

Previous Task Force meeting agendas and presentations are provided online at www.flgov.com/COVID-19.

Audio recordings for all previous Task Force meetings are available online at www.thefloridachannel.org.