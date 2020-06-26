Record-High 8,942 New Coronavirus Cases Reported In Florida - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Record-High 8,942 New Coronavirus Cases Reported In Florida

Florida health officials reported nearly 9,000 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, crushing a previous single-day high of 5,511 set on Wednesday. Florida Department of Health

The 8,942 cases mark the third time this week the state has reported a new daily high in cases and the third day in a row that positive cases have exceeded the 5,000 mark.

Over the past seven days, the Florida Department of Health reported more than 33,000 cases, or nearly 30 percent of the state’s 122,960 total cases, continuing an alarming surge in the virus since businesses began reopening late last month.

In the Tampa Bay region, 7,744 cases were reported over the past week. On Friday, the state reported a record number of cases for a single-day in Pinellas (430), Manatee (166), Polk (209), Sarasota (106), Pasco (156) and Hernando (33). Hillsborough’s 689 positive cases were the second most reported by the state during its daily 11 a.m. updates.

The 70 deaths in the Tampa Bay region over the past seven days was also a new high reported by the state since the outbreak began.

On Friday, the department of health also reported 39 deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the overall statewide total to 3,366.

Of the 71,433 test results that were reported on Thursday, 14.74% came back positive.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Tampa Bay area county deaths recorded Friday, June 26:

Hillsborough: The men, ages 72, 72 and 82; and two women, ages 84 and 101

Pinellas: Three women, ages 90, 78 and 96; and one man, 63

Polk: Two men, ages 59 and 68; and one woman, 78

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of Friday, June 26:

Hillsborough: 8,018

Pinellas: 5,099

Manatee: 2,368

Polk: 2,780

Sarasota: 1,245

Pasco: 1,326

Hernando: 260

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

June 26: 8,942/39

June 25: 5004/46

June 24: 5,511/43

June 23: 3,286/65

June 22: 2,926/12

June 21: 3,494/17

June 20: 4,049/40

June 19: 3,822/43

June 18: 3,2017/43

June 17: 2,610/25

June 16: 2,783/55

June 15: 1,758/7

June 14: 2,016/6

June 13: 2,581/48

