 Reduced Red Tide Helps Keep Manatee Deaths In Florida Down In 2019 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

Reduced Red Tide Helps Keep Manatee Deaths In Florida Down In 2019

Associated Press
February 17, 2020 11:13 AM
Statewide, manatee deaths decreased to 606 deaths last year, down from 824 in 2018. iStock

State wildlife officials say fewer manatees died in 2019 in Florida compared with the year before.

Statewide, manatee deaths decreased to 606 deaths last year, down from 824 in 2018.

Experts say it appears the main cause of the decline in deaths is the reduced effect of red tide algae on manatees.

The Sun-Sentinel reports that boats and other watercraft were the biggest cause of manatee deaths last year, causing at least 136 of the fatalities — or about 22% for the year.

A cause of death has not been determined in 119 cases.

Cruise Past the Hassles of Selling - Donate Your Vehicle Today

Helios Education Foundation
Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: Latest WUSF News

Related Posts

Toll Roads To Avoid Sensitive Areas; Environmentalists Not Swayed


Read more

Florida Primary: Deadlines, How To Vote Early, And What You Need To Know


Read more

Florida To Allow Elbow Strikes In Martial Arts Matches


Read more