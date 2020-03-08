 Regal Princess Held Off Florida, Awaits Coronavirus Test For 2 Workers - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Regal Princess Held Off Florida, Awaits Coronavirus Test For 2 Workers

Associated Press
March 08, 2020 06:50 PM
The Regal Princess cruise ship, seen here in a publicity photo, is being held off Florida's east coast. Tests are being run to determine if two crew members have contracted the coronavirus. Princess Cruise Lines

The Regal Princess cruise ship is being held off Florida’s east coast as the ship waits for test results on whether two crew members have contracted the new coronavirus.

The Miami Herald reports the ship was supposed to dock in Port Everglades on Sunday morning.

The crew members in question had transferred more than two weeks ago from another ship, the Grand Princess in California where nearly two dozen onboard have tested positive for the virus.

According to a statement from Princess Cruises, the two crew members did not exhibit any symptoms and are beyond the 14-day incubation period.

The Coast Guard delivered test kits to the Regal Princess on Sunday morning and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a “no-sail order” for the ship.

The ship’s next cruise was also canceled.

