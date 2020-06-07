 Remembering Education Champion Thomas Terrell Sessums - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

Remembering Education Champion Thomas Terrell Sessums

Susan Giles Wantuck
June 07, 2020 03:29 PM
Terrell Sessums, the former Florida Speaker of the House, died Saturday at 89. USF Advance/Facebook

Thomas Terrell Sessums is being remembered for his leadership, love of community, and advocacy on behalf of fair education. 

The former Florida Speaker of the House and longtime partner of Salem Law Group died Saturday at the age of 89.

Sessums served a state representative from 1963-1974, including a term as Speaker from 1972-1974. He wrote legislation that created the Tampa Sports Authority and the Hillsborough County Environmental Protection Commission.

Sessums later served as a member of the Florida Board of Regents, which governed state universities before the Board of Governors. 

The University of South Florida said that Sessums played a key role in the establishment of USF and the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine.

“Florida has lost one of our most dedicated leaders and a true champion of public education and higher education,” Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Tampa, said Saturday. “He served his country and community with honesty and commitment.”

Some years ago, Hillsborough County Clerk of the Court Pat Frank recounted to the Tampa Bay Times that Sessums was the “father of the Florida Education Finance Act.” 

In her words, “He ensured every student received the same weighted funding rather than counties spending in unequal ways.”

Sessums would have turned 90 Thursday. He is survived by three children, and five grandchildren.

BayCare - May 2020
Helios - College is for Everyone - rev April 2020
WUSF Silent Campaign

Trenam Law

Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: Latest WUSF News

Related Posts

Tom Lee Won’t Run For Hillsborough Clerk As He Exits Senate


Read more

Tampa Bay Area, Hillsborough County COVID-19 Cases Reach New Daily High Monday


Read more

Enterprise Florida Eyes Overseas Trade Efforts


Read more