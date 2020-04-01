Rep. Kathy Castor Suggests 2nd COVID-19 Stimulus Check May Be Needed - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Rep. Kathy Castor Suggests 2nd COVID-19 Stimulus Check May Be Needed

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, seen speaking in Tampa in 2017, suggests there may be a need for a second public stimulus check during the coronavirus crisis. Julio Ochoa WUSF Public Media

The federal government has agreed to give Americans money during the global pandemic caused by COVID-19.

But U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Tampa, says the financial boost coming to citizens from the federal government may not be the only one.

“Cash assistance is a one-time payment. Depending on how long this public health emergency lasts, we may have to come back in a subsequent emergency aid package and make another payment. My colleagues are already discussing what may happen next.”

Castor has released an online tool to help Floridians understand the facts of the stimulus check.