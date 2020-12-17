Reported Tornado Causes Damage In Pinellas Park - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Reported Tornado Causes Damage In Pinellas Park

A tornado caused damage in Pinellas Park on Dec. 16, 2020 as a powerful line of storms moved through the greater Tampa Bay region. Pinellas Park Police Department

A tornado touched down in Pinellas Park on Wednesday afternoon as a powerful line of storms moved through the greater Tampa Bay region.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning starting in Pinellas County around 3:30 p.m. It expired in Polk County at 5:30 as the line of storms moved across the waters near the Howard Frankland Bridge and through Tampa and Hillsborough County.

The weather service reported a tornado near Bryan Dairy Road and 66th Street just before 4 p.m., causing damage to vehicles and a warehouse.

The Pinellas Park Police Department tweeted several photos showing damage in the area.

The police department also reported several traffic lights were out in the area, and several structures sustained damage.

Duke Energy reported significant damage to the electrical grid in the Pinellas Park and Largo areas, with over 25 power poles in need of repair or replacement.

The initial outage impacted approximately 14,000 customers. As of 8 p.m., about 12,000 customers were still without power.

Duke officials say many of those customers will get power back Wednesday night, but others may extend into Thursday.

At its peak shortly after the storms, 2,300 Tampa Electric customers were without power. However, by 8 p.m., only a handful were still out.

The powerful line of storms is the result of a cold front that is moving through the region. It will bring another round of chilly temperatures leading into the weekend.

This is a developing story. Stay with WUSF for updates.