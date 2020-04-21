 Reports: Bucs To Acquire Tight End Gronkowski From Patriots, Reunite Him With Brady - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Reports: Bucs To Acquire Tight End Gronkowski From Patriots, Reunite Him With Brady

Carl Lisciandrello
April 21, 2020 05:13 PM
According to reports, the Bucs acquired tight end Rob Gronkowski from the New England Patriots on Tuesday, just days before the NFL Draft. U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Philip Bryant

It appears Tom Brady will be reunited with his favorite receiver in Tampa Bay.

According to reports, the Bucs acquired tight end Rob Gronkowski from the New England Patriots on Tuesday, just days before the NFL Draft.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bucs traded a fourth-round pick in this year’s draft to the Patriots for Gronkowski and a seventh-round selection, pending a physical.

The trade would reunite Brady, who signed with Tampa Bay in the offseason, with Gronkowski, 30, who has a year left on a $10 million contract this season.

Gronkowski retired before the 2019 season after eight seasons with the Patriots. He won three Super Bowls in New England, and is a four-time Pro Bowl selection.

Most recently, he appeared as a host on WWE’s WrestleMania earlier this month.

