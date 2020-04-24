 Retired Health Care Workers Could Have Licenses Reactivated - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Retired Health Care Workers Could Have Licenses Reactivated

News Service of Florida
April 24, 2020 08:27 AM
iStock

To encourage more participation in the state’s COVID-19 response, the Florida Department of Health announced Thursday that retired health care workers in good standing can apply to have their licenses reactivated.

“During these times, it is vital that all Floridians are able to seek quality medical attention from licensed practitioners,” state Surgeon General Scott Rivkees said in a prepared statement. “Those who volunteer to return to work will be a valuable asset to helping Florida during this state of emergency.”

The Department of Health would have to approve reactivating licenses, which would return to inactive when the public health emergency ends or earlier if the surgeon general finds that volunteers no longer are needed.

