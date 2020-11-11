Rick Scott Named Chairman Of Senate GOP Campaign Committee - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Rick Scott Named Chairman Of Senate GOP Campaign Committee

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., was tapped by his GOP colleagues Tuesday to lead Republican Senate campaign efforts in 2022.

Scott, who was elected to the Senate in 2018 after eight years as Florida governor, will serve as chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

“Keeping a Senate majority is vitally important to the future of this country and to preserving the American dream,” Scott said in a prepared statement. “Republicans across the nation are fighting for lower taxes, better jobs and opportunity, a secure border and safe communities. We know Democrats want the opposite — socialism, Medicare-for-all, defunding the police and the Green New Deal — and we won’t accept that.”

The selection came a week after the Nov. 3 elections, though control of the Senate won’t be decided until two runoff elections are held in January in Georgia.

Scott is widely rumored to be a potential presidential candidate in 2024.