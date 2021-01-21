Rivkees On Coronavirus Vaccine Wait: 'We Will Get It To You' - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Rivkees On Coronavirus Vaccine Wait: ‘We Will Get It To You’

In this video capture from The Florida Channel, state Surgeon General Scott Rivkees speaks before a Florida Senate committee on Jan. 14, 2021. The Florida Channel

Florida’s surgeon general says states like Florida with high numbers of seniors should be given higher priority in the allotment of COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Scott Rivkees raised that point in a phone interview Wednesday with the Associated Press. The surgeon general sought to reassure Floridians that officials were doing all they could to roll out vaccines as quickly as possible.

“We will get to you,” Rivkees said. “We are in a situation where we are awaiting additional supply, and as more supply gets available, we will get it to those of you in the public.”

The state has already vaccinated 1.1 million people, but many millions of additional doses still needed.

The virus has infected some 1.6 million people in Florida and killed more than 24,500. Rivkees said the state has little choice but to wait for limited vaccine supplies.

“We’re using every resource available at our disposal to get individuals vaccinated as quickly and as safely as possible based upon the available vaccine supply,” Rivkees said.