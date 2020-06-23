 Sahara Dust Blankets Caribbean, Air Quality Hazardous - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Sahara Dust Blankets Caribbean, Air Quality Hazardous

Associated Press
June 23, 2020 10:52 AM
The massive cloud of dust is blanketing the Caribbean as it heads to the U.S. with a size and concentration level that meteorologists say hasn't been seen in roughly half a century. NOAA

A massive cloud of Sahara dust is blanketing the Caribbean as it heads to the U.S. with a size and concentration that experts say hasn’t been seen in half a century.

Air quality across most of the region fell to record “hazardous” levels and experts who nicknamed the event the “Godzilla dust cloud” warned people to stay indoors and use air filters if they have one.

Many health specialists are concerned about those battling respiratory symptoms tied to COVID-19, with thousands of confirmed cases reported across the Caribbean.

Click here to read more. 

