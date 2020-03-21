 Sailor Tests Positive For Coronavirus At MacDill Air Force Base - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Sailor Tests Positive For Coronavirus At MacDill Air Force Base

Julio Ochoa
March 21, 2020 10:09 AM
A sailor who had recenlty returned from overseas travel was diagnosed with COVID-19, Col. Stephen Snelson said. Facebook

MacDill Air Force Base has its first case of the coronavirus.

A sailor who had recently returned from overseas travel was diagnosed with COVID-19, Colonel Stephen Snelson, commander of the 6 Air Refueling Wing, said in a Facebook video posted on Friday night.

When the sailor returned to the base from overseas, he followed guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He immediately went into quarantine and practiced social distancing from his friends and family, Snelson said. When he started showing symptoms, he alerted the Florida Department of Health who tested him, he said.

“It’s unfortunate that this happened but this member did everything right,” Snelson said.

Because the case was travel related, the base will not increase its health protection condition, Snelson said.

“I know this may make some of you very nervous,” he said. “I promise if we all do our part and follow the CDC guidance, we will be ready to respond if and when our nation calls.”

