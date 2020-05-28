Sarasota Clinic Issuing Refunds For Unapproved COVID-19 Test Kits - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Sarasota Clinic Issuing Refunds For Unapproved COVID-19 Test Kits

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, seen speaking at an event in Nov. 2019, says a Sarasota clinic is giving out more than $9,000 in refunds for selling unapproved COVID-19 test kits. Delaney Brown / WUSF Public Media

A Sarasota clinic that sold unapproved COVID-19 test kits will be giving more than $9,000 in refunds to consumers.

A release from the office of Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said PrecisionMed Pharmacy sent more than 1,000 text messages to people living in the Tampa Bay area, selling at-home test kits for $85 each.

More than 100 people bought the tests without knowing the kits were not approved for at-home use.

Moody said her consumer protection team took swift action to protect people from being ripped off.

“COVID-19 tests are a vital tool in helping Floridians protect their health and reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus,” said Moody. “We must ensure that consumers who are seeking a test aren’t misled or ripped off by products that are not effective or approved for use at home.”

In addition to a full refund, PrecisionMed agreed to pay $5,000 in civil penalties and stop offering the kits for at-home use.

Moody’s office said the investigation uncovered additional leads involving the selling of in-home test kits in Florida and PrecisionMed is cooperating with an ongoing investigation.

The test kits were never delivered to either the company or any buyers.