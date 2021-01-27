Sarasota Police Chief DiPino Announces Resignation - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Sarasota Police Chief DiPino Announces Resignation

Sarasota Chief of Police Bernadette DiPino is stepping down effective Jan. 29, 2021. City of Sarasota

Sarasota Police Chief Bernadette DiPino has announced her resignation.

In a news release Wednesday, DiPino said she will step down effective Friday.

No reason was given for her departure.

DiPino has been Sarasota’s police chief since December 2012 and has served in law enforcement for 35 years.

Prior to that, she was named police chief in Ocean City, Md., in 2003, the first woman to serve in that role.

In a message to the community, DiPino said she will pursue another position in law enforcement.

“It’s been my privilege to serve as the Chief of Police for the City of Sarasota,” DiPino said. “I am proud of my 35 years of honorable service as a law enforcement officer. We have accomplished so much in the last eight years. I am proud of the hard work and dedication of our civilian and sworn staff.

“Being a fourth-generation law enforcement officer, I am looking forward to the opportunity to continue to serve the law enforcement field in another capacity. I have made many friends and developed so many positive relationships here in Sarasota, it will be hard to say goodbye.”

A spokesman said the search for an interim chief will begin immediately.