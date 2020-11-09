Sarasota Schools Closed Due To Tropical Storm Eta; Other Counties Monitoring Conditions - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Sarasota Schools Closed Due To Tropical Storm Eta; Other Counties Monitoring Conditions

Tropical Storm Eta satellite image as Nov. 9, 2020. NOAA

Schools in Sarasota County will be closed on Monday as Tropical Storm Eta moves into the Gulf of Mexico.

The school district announced the closures on Sunday night.

A tropical storm warning is in effect from Manatee and Sarasota counties to the south, according to the National Weather Center.

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge was closed earlier Monday morning due to high winds, and that area could see tropical storm force gusts throughout the day.

The storm dumped heavy rains on southeast Florida overnight, according to the National Hurricane Center. It is forecast to drift toward the state’s west coast late Tuesday and through the rest of the week.

Schools in Highlands and Hardee counties also will be closed. Other counties in the greater Tampa Bay region say they will continue to monitor conditions throughout the week.